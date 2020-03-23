Know the Future Opportunities and Current Trends in Cloud-based Database Market 2020 with Top Leading Vendors Google, Alibaba, Oracle, Couchbase, Cassandra

Cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as raising funding.

An increasing uptake of the cloud-based database across the globe for efficient and effective storage of databases in the cloud. The adoption of this service is growing with increased confidence of organizations in cloud for critical applications and lower prices due to increased competition. This will help the users to concentrate on their core competencies which will result in better customer satisfaction

The Cloud-based Database Market is expected to reach +45% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Cloud-based Database are:

Google, Alibaba, Oracle, Couchbase, Cassandra, SAP, Rackspace Hosting, MongoDB, Microsoft, IBM

The report titled as a global Cloud-based Database Market has recently added by Market Research Inc to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Additionally, it offers readers a detailed description of different attributes such as manufacturing base, raw material, technical advancements, demanding trends, marketing channels, and business models. In addition to this, it offers facts and figures of import and exports, local consumption, buyers, sellers and distributors for better insights into the businesses.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SQL Database

MySQL Database

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

SME’s

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Cloud-based Database are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.

