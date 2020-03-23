K-12 Online Education Market: America Will Exhibit 37% of Total Share | Key Players (K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Managemen, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks)

K-12 education deals with education from Elementary to 12th grade. The K-12 online education system is gaining popularity in countries such as the US, UK, Canada, China, India and several others. K-12 online education provides a great interaction between students. The growth in the use of mobile devices and the internet will create more opportunities for K-12 Online Education Market. Online education is gaining importance, as it allows students to discover their own academic paths and allow education to take place in class, at home and anywhere in between.

K-12 Online Education Market expects to register a CAGR of +12% during the forecast period.

Report Consultant has newly proclaimed that its massive market research report range includes a report examining the Global K-12 Online Education Market and the industry allied with it. The study includes detailed scrutiny of the influence of various influences estimated critical for the overall progress of the market in the current situation as well as the report’s forecast period.

The Global market is segmented on the basis of different parameters. Like Type, Application, Regions.

Regional Analysis: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

America will occupy the highest share of 37% of K-12 Online Education Market.

Type: Elementary Education (Grades 1-5), Junior High Education (Grades 6-8), and Senior High Education (Grades 9-12)

Application: Teacher, Student, Parents

Top Manufacturers of the Global market covered in this report are K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Managemen, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology, XUEDA, AMBO, XRS, CDEL, Ifdoo, YINGDING, YY Inc, etc.

To conclude, this K-12 Online Education Market report covers all the necessary financial, economic and social factors relevant to the industry enhancing the reader with the information required to make an informed decision.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. K-12 Online Education Market Overview

Chapter 2. Market Competition by Players / Suppliers

Chapter 3. Sales and revenue by regions

Chapter 4. Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 5. K-12 Online Education Market Sales and revenue by Application

Chapter 6. Market Players profiles and sales data

Chapter 7. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 8. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Down Stream Buyers

Chapter 9. Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 10. K-12 Online Education Market effective factors Analysis

Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast

