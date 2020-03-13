Justice for victims of toxic contamination as Federal government of Australia will pay $212 million in legal settlement

As stated by court, the federal government of Australia will pay an amount of $212.5 million in order to settle three class actions that were lodged by victims of contamination caused by per-and poly-fluoroalkyl (PFAS). This iconic settlement will indeed provide relief to the victims, as these is first such kind of judgement in the world.

The reason behind those three class actions was the contamination of land which was caused by fire fighting foam which contained potential carcinogenic per-and poly-fluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals. The Federal court states that residents from Katherine will get $92.5 million as compensation, while community of Williamson will get $86 million and $34 million will be paid to people from Oakey, Queensland.

As there are 24 military stations across the country of Australia, the class action lawyers are currently investigating them in order to check whether any legal action can be taken over them as there are 90 contaminated sites.

Only financial losses have been covered by these settlement and federal government can be held liable towards the compensation for injury. Previously we have brought the news of court linking those toxic chemicals to cancer, although Australian government denied it.

Authorities in United States of America had already cleared their stance on PFAS and forever chemicals, they have stated that these chemicals are indeed harmful for mankind as these can lead to severe ailments like cancer, thyroid hormone disruption and adverse effects on immune system.

The settlement towards the victims is just restricted to small number of people as there are many such cases underlying and are hoping for justice.