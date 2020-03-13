IoT Security Platform Market Analysis, Overview with Top Key Players like IBM, Cisco, Intel, Check Point, Trend, Infineon, Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto, ARM and More

The global Internet of Things (IoT) security market size is expected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 35.1 billion by 2027, at Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +33% during the forecast period 2020-2027

IOT security products are predicted to end up fundamental for the improvement of smart homes, smart buildings and smart cities. Smart city ventures are turning into a foundation of open framework advancement for some economies around the globe. These terrific activities and approach activities are relied upon to drive showcase development during the estimate forecast period.

Major Market Players Are:

IBM, Cisco, Intel, Check Point, Trend, Infineon, Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto, ARM

The Internet of Things (IoT) has made the jump to turn into a standard theme. This developing acknowledgment is because of the effect the IoT has had on business investigation and the potential that still stays undiscovered. Every day, new machines, sensors, and gadgets have been associated with empower the tapping of information. Associations that recently determined most of their knowledge from value-based information are moving their concentration to IoT information. The majority of this systematic improvement produces swelling information volumes, with IoT associations averaging 30% information development year-over-year. Different evaluations put information development rates higher over all enterprises

Global IoT Security Platform Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the major players in Global IoT Security Market includes Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Verizon enterprise solutions (U.S.), Symantec AG (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).

Market segmentation based on geography: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Market segment by Type

End-point or Device Security

Network Security

Identity and Access Management

Vulnerability Management

Messaging Security

Web Security

Others

Market segment by Application

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Others

