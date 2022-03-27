International lawyer Paul Richler Daniel Ortega has resigned from the government

After serving as Nicaragua’s international legal adviser before the International Court of Justice in The Hague for more than twenty years, first in the 1980s and then in 2007, attorney Paul Rieschler resigned from the Daniel Ordega regime following a letter sent in March. 2, which has now been made public Confidential.

Reichler was part of the Nicaraguan legal community that denounced the United States before the ICJ for funding the counterrevolutionary war in the 1980s, culminating in a historic verdict in favor of Nicaragua in June 1986. Also, after 2007, it was part of it. Group on the sovereignty of the San Juan River against Costa Rica and the country’s border conflicts with Colombia over the maritime boundary of Meridian 82 in the Caribbean.

In the letter, Rieschler assures Ordega that his service to Nicaragua has been “extremely fruitful and enriching” in his life. However, he argues that he is severing his ties with Ordega and his government by pointing out how the old revolutionary established a new dictatorship in Nicaragua and the repression and massacre against civilian struggles in 2018, as well as the hunt to fill prisons. Of political prisoners.

“I don’t know what changed you, but you are no longer Daniel Ortega, whom I have respected, admired, loved and proudly served for many years,” he says.

Confidential This Sunday, March 27th, below is the full letter sent by Reichler, who is giving an interview on the project. This week Our director Carlos F. To Chamorro.

Dear Commander:

I am writing to you for two reasons. First, I would like to express my deep gratitude for the immense honor you have bestowed on me for over 40 years: the opportunity to serve as Nicaragua’s International Legal Adviser. This is one of the greatest blessings I have ever received. You have filled my life with excellence and meaning by allowing me to join you in the struggle for justice for the country and heroic people I love so much.

I have a lot of memories to enrich so many lives. Beginning in January 1984, at Father Miguel’s (D’Escoto) home, when you told me that the Nicaraguan International Court of Justice had decided to sue the United States, I owed it to you. The war it waged against the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Nicaragua, the country under international law for aggression and terrorism; Also, at the same meeting, you said you wanted me to be on the Nicaraguan legal committee prosecuting the hack.

Nicaragua may have chosen other weapons to defend itself against the United States. Instead, under his leadership, he chose the law. He did not fight aggression, nor did he terrorize terrorism; He pursued a policy-based peace process, seeking a just solution through the International Court of Justice, in the hope that his cause would be justified. This is an example to the world that Nicaragua gained wide international recognition even before the court issued its landmark judgment in favor of Nicaragua in June 1986. It ended military aid to the forces of counter-revolution and created the conditions for an agreement to end the war.

The agreement was signed in March 1988 at Sapoá. He promised to engage in direct talks with contracts with other Central American presidents in Esquipulas, Guatemala. This is his other bold decision, which reflects his firm commitment to a dignified peace. In December 1987, you appointed me as a member of the Government Negotiating Committee, but you also sent me on secret missions to meet with the Contra leaders outside of formal negotiations to determine if there was genuine interest in the deal and what it contained. Rule.

I vividly remember the night before the Sapoá deal was signed. You were meeting the Nicaraguan negotiating team led by Humberto (Ortega) at a safe house in San Juan del Sur. A favorable agreement was reached with the contradictions, but the government had to make some concessions, or the negotiations would fail. The result will be important. Peace will be achieved according to his will or war will continue. You chose peace, and the next day the historic agreement was signed.

The Sapoá Agreement promised democratic elections, which took place in February 1990. The political opposition was skeptical at first and threatened not to participate. You agreed to the many conditions they insisted on to ensure an open and honest electoral process and made key decisions that prompted them to do so. One of those conditions was to invite international audiences, including former US President Jimmy Carter, to contact me and ask me to accept this important role. During the election, at his request, I served as a liaison between the administration and President Carter and his team, working closely with them.

One of the most memorable nights of my life after the polls closed on February 25, 1990. Like millions of revolutionary supporters in Nicaragua and around the world, I was shocked and devastated by the unexpected results. I went to a midnight meeting with President Carter, his wife and his aide, and it has become a part of history. President Carter told you what you already know: the FSLN failed and Dona Violeta (Barrios de Zamoro) was elected president. Some bogus “historians” have written that President Carter accepted the decision and spoke to him to hand over power. As a witness, I know that is not true. You told President Carter that the government and the party leadership had already made that decision. You authorized President Carter to inform Donna Violeta immediately, with a request not to say anything publicly to Donna Violeta until you make a formal announcement in the morning, as it will be easier to avoid confrontation on the streets. I left with President Carter, who only expressed the utmost respect and admiration for you.

When Donna Violeta and her government became president in April 1990, I learned that for the first time in Nicaragua’s history, the incumbent government had left power by ballot. An important chapter in that history was closed. It began in 1979, when the FSLN led the Nicaraguan people to overthrow the brutal, ruthless and corrupt dictatorship that had ruled the country for 45 years and promised to establish a democratic government; It ended in 1990, when the FSLN left the Nicaraguan government with the full democracy it had promised. Nothing that happened in those 11 years or so could erase those achievements. It is my great honor, privilege and blessing to have served that government.

My service resumed when you were re-elected President after the 2006 election. Meanwhile, Nicaragua used its reputation as a strong promoter and defender of international law, gaining by going to the International Court of Justice to resolve its conflicts with Costa Rica as a result of its legal victory over the United States. Colombia and Honduras .. At his instruction, I joined the Nicaraguan Legislative Council against Costa Rica and Colombia. Under the leadership of Carlos Arcello, Nicaragua had historic victories in both events (as well as Honduras).

In 2009, the International Court of Justice ruled that Nicaragua had sole sovereignty over the San Juan River and that its sovereign rights prevented police or government activities on the Costa Rica River and dictated the rules for the use of the Costa Rica River. Merchant ships. In 2012, the court unanimously rejected Colombia’s claim that the maritime boundary in the Caribbean followed the 82nd meridian, and provided more than 75% of the disputed seas and oceans 200 miles off Nicaragua’s Atlantic coast. On both occasions I felt proud and proud to have helped protect and extend the sovereignty of Nicaragua. You would not have had these opportunities without trusting me.

1979 and 2012 and beyond, I cannot thank you enough for all the opportunities you have given me to serve Nicaragua and its people in a meaningful way, and to serve my life and career in a meaningful way. Apart from the time I worked for Nicaragua with my family – my wife and my daughter – it was the most productive and prosperous time of my life. I will never forget that I am indebted to you for this, and as I conclude this part of my letter, a huge and irreplaceable thank you from the bottom of my heart for making all this possible.

The second reason I am writing to you is to sever my relationship with you and your government. I do not know what changed you, but Daniel Ortega, whom I respected, admired, loved and proudly served for many years, is no longer with you.

That Daniel Ortega was a true hero, who bravely, noblely and selflessly served his country and people, ruled wisely and generously for their benefit, and in the process, transformed Nicaragua better. I can not imagine that in April 2018 this Daniel Ortega would have so ruthlessly suppressed peaceful protests and led to hundreds of tragic deaths. It is unthinkable to me that this Daniel Ordega would have been arrested, imprisoned under unbearable circumstances and further prosecuted. More than 50 prominent citizens from politics, media, universities and business, with false accusations, are nothing but an excuse to dispel dissent and opposition.

I can not imagine that Daniel Ortega, whom I proudly worked for, would have destroyed that democracy and established a new dictatorship, whose construction he was firmly involved in. The legislature silences the corrupt and unjust judiciary, freedom of expression and the free media.

The Daniel Ortega, Sergio Ramirez, Luis Carreyon, Carlos Fernando Zamoro, Edmondo Jorgein, Geoconda Belle, Monica Baldotano, Julio Lபpez Cardinas Cardinas Cardinas can not be as hard as I have worked for. . And non-Sandinistas, as well as thousands of Nicaraguans with all political motives, whose freedom was denied or threatened. I could not have imagined that this Daniel Ortega would have killed Hugo Torres and taken the other great patriots into a frenzy, now locked up in their rooms, on the brink of starvation and death.

I continue to respect, admire, and love the first Daniel Ortega, even though I felt hopeless and pained by the person who took his place. For the reasons stated above, I will always treasure my service even if my moral conscience sever my relationship with the latter and refuse to serve him.

In the meantime, I will be praying for Nicaragua to gain independence again.