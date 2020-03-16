Innoviti to launch Cloud Payment Reconciliation technology

Innoviti a leading payment solutions provider has announced after a successful pilot that it will now start extending its recently introduced cloud-based reconciliation technology to full-service restaurants.

The restaurants require payments to be collected at the customer’s table with automatic reconciliation with the bill. For modern retail outlets, it is crucial to make sure ease of backend reconciliation among overall store billing done and corresponding payments received for tight front-end integration in between the billing system and all payment POS terminals in the store.

The typical retail check-out setup the billing payment integration is often powered by a wired USB connection between the store billing server and the POS terminal which is generally kept adjacent to it. The POS terminal set on the same counter as billing server will restrict the potential portability of the POS terminal.

It may not be a huge concern for the retail but could be of concern where the customers line up to make the payment at billing counters. However, in case of full-service restaurants, the POS terminal requires to accept payments at the table. Innoviti is supported by Marquee Investors which include Catamaran, India, Bessemer Ventures Partners, USA, SBI Venture Capital, Singapore.