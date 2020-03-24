Innovation and Technology in Educational Robots Market 2020-2028| Key Players: Fischertechnik, Lego, Modular Robotics, Robotis, Innovation First International, Pitsco, Parallax, Evollve

Global Educational Robotics Market will reach $25.54 billion at a CAGR of +17% during 2020-2028, driven by a growing adoption of smart education tools and robots in various school levels across the globe.

Educational Robotics teaches the design, analysis, application and operation of robots. Robots include articulated robots, mobile robots or autonomous vehicles. Educational Robotics can be taught from elementary school to graduate programs. Robotics may also be used to motivate and facilitate the instruction other, often foundational, topics such as computer programming, artificial intelligence or engineering design.

“Global Educational Robots market is a growing market in Services sector at present years. The Educational Robots has covered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.”

Top Leading Vendors of Educational Robots Market:-

• Fischertechnik

• Lego

• Modular Robotics

• Robotis

• Innovation First International

• Pitsco

• Parallax

• Evollve

Educational Robots Market size by Product –

• Wheeled Robots

• Humanoid Robots

• Others

Educational Robots Market size by End User/Applications –

• Primary School

• Secondary School

• Others

Educational Robots Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Worldwide Educational Robots Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Educational Robots industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Educational Robots players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key Educational Robots market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

