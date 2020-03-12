Industrial Control Systems Market to Witness Steady Growth at +11.24% CAGR During 2020-2025 by Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric, Omron, ABB, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Alstom

Industrial Control System (ICS) is a general term that encompasses several types of control systems and associated instrumentation used for industrial process control. Such systems can range from a few modular panel-mounted controllers to large interconnected and interactive distributed control systems with many thousands of field connections. All systems receive data received from remote sensors measuring process variables (PVs), compare these with desired set points (SPs) and derive command functions which are used to control a process through the final control elements (FCEs), such as control valves.

The global industrial control systems market which projected US$ 12.02 billion out of 2020, is foreseen to achieve US$ +24.93 billion by 2025, developing at a CAGR of approximately +11.24% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players:

Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co., Omron Co., ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric Co., Alstom, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and General Electric Co.

The business sectors in North America and Europe possess a critical piece of the pie. Developing markets of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are foreseen to witness elevated development prospects attributable to the colossal potential in nations, for example, China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, and Qatar. Latin America is a major region, which is anticipated to show a growing demand for the Global Industrial Control Systems Market. The growth traits of the market are attributed to the propelling demands in Mexico and Brazil.

Industrial Control Systems Market Segmentation by Type

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Industrial Control Systems Market Segmentation by Application

Power

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Industrial Control Systems Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of industrial control systems (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Industrial control systems manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025) Conclusion of the global industrial control systems market Appendix

