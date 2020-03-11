Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market 2020-2027 Share, Size, Growth with Top key player including Capgemini SE, CA Technologies, Google LLC, HCL.

Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market is expected to grow at CAGR of +24%. The base year considered for the study is 2020 and the forecast period considered is 2020 To 2027

IDaaS landscape is witnessing exponential growth, as businesses are integrating IoT closely with integral business operations, and this has bolstered the need for a fresh approach towards their identity management processes. With the advent of next-generation technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market has emerged as a multibillion-dollar landscape in the last few years.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Capegemini SE

CA Technologies

Centrify Corporation

Exostar

Google LLC

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

JumpCloud

Microsoft Corporation

OneLogin Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Regional Analysis For Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market:

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market.

Vertical overview

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI )

Healthcare

Telecom

Public sector

Others

Highlighted points of the global market research report:

It includes global market driving and restraining factors

It offers business profiles of various global investors

Analysis of micro and macro-economic factors impacting on the global market

Influence of the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market.

-Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market.

