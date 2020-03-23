Huge Opportunities in Anti-Jamming Market 2020-2028| Key Players: Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Novatel, Cobham, Mayflower, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Harris, Hwa Create Technology

The global Anti-Jamming market is valued at +3400 million US$ in 2020 and will reach +5000 million US$ by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of +5% during 2020-2028.

GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometers (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

Anti-jam systems are mainly used for land, sea, air (including unmanned aerial systems) in the military field.

Anti-Jamming Market Top Leading Vendors :-

Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Novatel, Cobham, Mayflower, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Harris, Hwa Create Technology

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Anti-Jamming Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for market from 2019 till 2025.

Segmentation on the basis of Type :-

• Nulling System

• Beam Steering Systems

• Civilian Systems

Segmentation on the basis on the end users/Application :-

• Military & Government

• Commercial

The report features in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Jamming market with a focus on factors that influence the market, such as drivers, restraints, and key trends. The report will let you discover the future market prospects along with the most lucrative areas in the industry. This research based study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level with the interviews, financial results, and revenue predictions. It also analyses the import and export and draws a market comparison focused upon the Development Trend.

The report features of Anti-Jamming Market :-

• Overview of the industry, including definitions, classification and segmentation on the basis of application, product, geography and competitive market share

• All-inclusive assessment of the market

• Industry validated and statistically-supported market data

• Facts and statistics

• Business outlook and developments

• Market forecasts for the projected time frame

• Qualitative analyses (including SWOT analysis), product profiles and commercial developments.

• Key participants, company profiles, market trends, and business strategies

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Anti-Jamming Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Anti-Jamming Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Anti-Jamming Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

