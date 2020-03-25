Huge Demand for Global Volumetric 3D Display Market Over Period 2020-2028| Key Players 3DIcon Corporation, LightSpace Technologies, Voxon, Holografika Kft, Zebra Imaging

The Volumetric 3D Display is a graphical display device that produces a visual representation of an object in three different physical dimensions, as well as a planar image of a customary screen that enhances depth through a variety of visual effects. The volumetric display produces 3D images by scattering, radiating, or relaying light in well-defined regions of (x, y, z) space. These displays typically have a 360-degree field of view and you do not have to wear a head-tracker or shutter glass to see the image, which is one of the advantages of volume display compared to other 3D displays. This volumetric display is assimilated with various components such as motors and position sensors, projectors and mirrors.
Leading Players of Volumetric 3D Display Market:
- 3DIcon Corporation
- LightSpace Technologies
- Voxon
- Holografika Kft
- Zebra Imaging
- Holoxica
- Burton
- LEIA
- Seekway Technologies
- Alioscopy
Global Volumetric 3D Display Market Segmentation:
The global market is segmented on the basis of product, application and regions.
Product: Swept-Volume Display, Solid-Volume Display
Application: Medical, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Other
Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands,
- Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Rest of Middle East and Africa)
