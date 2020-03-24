Huge Demand for Budesonide Market by 2028| Key Players Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Teva, Mylan, AstraZeneca, Sandoz, Dr. Falk Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Orion Corporation

Budesonide (BUD), sold under the brand name Pulmicort, is a steroid agent. This product is delivered inhaler, pills and nasal spray. Inhaler forms are used for long-term management of asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Nasal Spray is used for allergic rhinitis and nasal polyps. Delayed-release pills can be used for inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and micro-colitis.

Budesonide Market to grow with a CAGR of +8% from +2000 million $ in 2019 to +2600 million $ in 2028.

Leading Players of Budesonide Market:

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Teva

Mylan

AstraZeneca

Sandoz

Falk Pharma

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A

Orion Corporation

Cipla

Synmosa Biopharma Corporation

Lunan Better Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Sine Promod Pharmaceutical

Market Segmentation by Type: Nasal Spray, Inhaler, Pill&Rectal Forms

Market Segmentation by Application: Respiratory Disease Treatment, Nose Disease Treatment, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment

Geographically, the global Budesonide market has been broadly divided into different sectors such as APAC, North America, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

