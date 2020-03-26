How Surgical Robots Market is trending worldwide over period 2020-2028? Key Players Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Smith & Nephew, Renishaw

The Surgical Robots Market has significantly increased funding for Surgical Robot Researchers. According to the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery (ASCRS) in 2019, the ASCRS Research Foundation has funded research into educational programs related to rectal and colon disorders. In addition, the Foundation has provided approximately $ 1.2 million in grants to colorectal cancer researchers to investigate and develop a broad spectrum of colorectal cancer diseases and to develop new robotic surgery techniques for patients with colorectal surgery.

Global Surgical Robots Market to grow with a CAGR of +10% over the forecast period 2020-2028.

Leading Players of Surgical Robots Market:

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Mazor Robotics

Smith & Nephew

Renishaw

Medrobotics

Transenterix

Think Surgical (Subsidiary of Curexo Technology)

MedTech

Hansen Medical

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:

Component: Instruments & accessories, robotic systems and services)

Application: General surgery, Gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery urological surgery and neurosurgery)

End-User: Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers)

North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LA)

