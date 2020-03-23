Hazardous Area Sensor Market will set amazing growth with Top Key Players ABB Group, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Endress and Hauser, and Siemens AG

The global market for hazardous area sensors is poised to expand at a +5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2028, rising from a value of US$ +4 bn to US$ +6 bn therein.

Hazardous Area Sensors refer to sensors that have been developed for usage in potentially explosive environments. The growing importance for ‘Intrinsic Safety’ across various industry verticals is primarily driving the growth of the hazardous area sensors market.

This report provides a strategic analysis of the global Hazardous Area Sensor Market and the growth forecast for the period 2020 to 2028. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on the types, application industry, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny of the hazardous area sensors market across different geographical segments.

The Major players reported in the Hazardous Area Sensor Market include:

Servomex Group, Ltd., Neo Monitors AS, Eaton Corporation Plc, Sick AG, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., ABB Group, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Endress and Hauser, and Siemens AG

Segments by Types of Hazardous Area Sensor Market :

Gas Sensing ( Electrochemical, Optical, Ionization Based, Solid State, Magnetic & Related, Optical Fiber, Acoustic & Related )

Electrochemical, Optical, Ionization Based, Solid State, Magnetic & Related, Optical Fiber, Acoustic & Related Pressure Sensing ( Resonant Solid State, Piezoresistive Strain Gauge, Piezoelectric, Capacitive, Fiber Optic )

Resonant Solid State, Piezoresistive Strain Gauge, Piezoelectric, Capacitive, Fiber Optic Current Sensing ( Hall Effect IC Sensor, Resistor, Fiber Optic Current Sensor, Rogowski Coil )

Hall Effect IC Sensor, Resistor, Fiber Optic Current Sensor, Rogowski Coil Voltage Sensing ( Closed Loop Hall Effect Technology, Electronic )

Closed Loop Hall Effect Technology, Electronic Temperature Sensors (Resistance Temperature Detectors, Thermocouple, Fiber Optic)

The report provides an overview of the Hazardous Area Sensor Market including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product pictures and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

