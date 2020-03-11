Global Robotic Process Automation Market with CAGR of +30% Over Forecast Period 2020-2027| Key Players Blue Prism, Celaton Ltd, Ipsoft, Nice Systems Ltd.

Robotic process automation is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on metaphorical Robotic Process Automation robots or artificial intelligence workers. The robotic process automation market for the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The rising trend of the shift toward cloud-based solutions and increasing adoption of robot-based solutions, throughout various end-user industries, are expected to create new opportunities for the establishment of robotic process automation market globally. The Robotic Process Automation Market is expected to reach +30% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2027.

Key players in the Robotic Process Automation products markets include Market –

Automation Anywhere (U.S.), Blue Prism (U.K.), Celaton Ltd (U.K.), Ipsoft (U.S.), Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Pegasystems (U.S.), Redwood Robotic Process Automation (U.S.), Uipath (Romania), Verint (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Nice Systems, Pegasystems

Market Research Inc proclaims a new addition of comprehensive analysis titled as, Robotic Process Automation market to its extensive repository. Objectives of this research document are to provide a detailed description of recent trends, technological advancements, and various platforms which are beneficial to improve the performance of the companies. The primary and secondary research techniques have been used to analyze the data, which helps to make informative decisions in the businesses.

The productivity of the several industries has been scrutinized by considering the different factors such as, Robotic Process Automation. Finally, it focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about various financial terms have been analyzed by considering the several key points such as prices, market shares, and profit margin. It examines the different modules for evaluation of the risks and threats.

Application of Contactless Robotic Process Automation Market are:

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solutions

Interaction Solutions

Product Segment Analysis of the Contactless Robotic Process Automation Market is:

· Banking, Financial Services and Insurance· Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals· Manufacturing and Logistics· Telecom and IT· Retail and Consumer Goods· Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation· OthersWhat is covered in the report?

Overview of the Indian Robotic Process Automation Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian Robotic Process Automation market (2016 to 2023) Qualitative analysis of the Indian Robotic Process Automation market and its segments (by technology- mobile gaming, console gaming and computer gaming, by types of games strategy, casual, action, sports, simulation and others) Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Robotic Process Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027.

