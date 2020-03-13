Global Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market witness to projected a tangential hike with a CAGR of +7% by 2020-2028| Key Players: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, York Instruments Ltd., Esaote SpA

Neurological diseases are diagnosed by using various medical techniques: electroencephalography (EEG), computerized tomography (CT scan or CAT scan), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI scan), electromyography (EMG), positron emission tomography (PET scan or PET imagery), arteriogram (also called an angiogram) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), etc. The demand for neuro-diagnostics techniques is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, growing patient emphasis on effective & early disease diagnosis, the growing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, and the use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics.

Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market escalates to a tremendous growth with USD +8 billion by the forecast period of 2020-2028, at a CAGR of +7%.

Key Players: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, York Instruments Ltd., Esaote SpA, Neusoft Medical Systems, NeuroLogica Corporation, General Electric Company, Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Market segmentation by Types:

Imaging

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Others [Near Infrared Spectroscopic Imaging (NIRS), Electroencephalography (EEG), Magnetoencephalography (MEG)]

In Vitro Diagnostics

Biomarker

Biopsy

Market segmentation by applications:

Market size applications

Market segmentation by end-user:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

