Global IoT Monetization Market Growth Powered with Latest Development Scenario and Influencing Trends |PTC, Inc., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc.

IoT monetization is a process that types revenue from the IoT-enabled products and services by securing the IoT data and generating the data from IoT connected devices. IoT monetization is a platform used for pricing, charging, settlement, billing, and customer care. Emerging businesses and enterprises are focusing on IoT monetization for using the opportunity for their competitive advantages.

The research report provides important information and statistics about the global IoT Monetization market. The IoT Monetization Market forecast report predicts that the market will register a CAGR of over +50% during the forecast period. Market Research Inc has added an innovative data of IoT Monetization Segment. This research report gives a clear image of the global IoT Monetization industries to understand its framework.

Major Key Players:

PTC Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corp. (U.S.)

Intel Corp. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

General Electric Co. (U.S.)

Oracle Corp. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Infosys Ltd. (India)

Tata Consultancy Services (India)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Amdocs Ltd. (U.S.)

Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

on-cloud

on-premise

For end use/application segment

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Building & Home Automation

Agriculture

Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

