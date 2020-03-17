Global Food Tech Market Worth $249+ Billion by 2028 Due to the Promising Delivery Apps by Key Vendors (Domino’s Pizza, Foodpanda, and McDonald’s)

Global Food Tech Market is anticipated to grow $249+ Billion at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Consultant has devised a new report titled “Global Food Tech Market” considering the forecast period 2028 into their study and offers an in-depth vision into the key drivers, restraints and futuristic opportunities. The latest technological advancements and edge-cutting competitive landscape have also been identified as they form the most important pillars for understanding the current state of the market. The underlying industry trends are studies using qualitative and quantitative to filter out the unnecessary information and narrow down the details that matter the most to companies operating in the market or aiming to enter it.

The food tech market is growing rapidly for some years with the introduction of online delivery of food and grocery items. The market consists of both online food and grocery ordering and delivery. The growing demand for internet and smartphones and the rapid adoption of E-Commerce helps in the growth of the market and create a new opportunity for the new entrants.

The Food Tech market is segmented by Operational type, Source type, Payment method, Technology, Services types, Applications, Key regions, and the vendors. This report will provide a clear picture of all this information.

Market Segment by Operation Type:

Online grocery delivery, food aggregators, & (Over the Top) OTT and Convenience services

Market Segment by Technology:

Website or Mobile App.

Market Segment by Payment Method:

Cash on Delivery, Mobile Wallet, Credit/Debit Card, and Net banking

Key Regions:

The key regions of this market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Key Vendors:

The food-tech market revolves around the services offered by the key vendors. The key vendors are partitioned into Grocery Delivery Companies and Food Aggregators.

Grocery Delivery Companies: Tesco PLC, Sainsbury

Food Aggregators: Domino’s Pizza Inc., Pizza Hut International, Foodpanda, Grubhub Inc., McDonald’s Corporation, Panera Bread Company, Papa John’s International, Asda Stores Limited, Eat24

The competitive landscape for the food tech market demonstrates the inclination of companies adopting strategies such as collaborations, product launches, mergers, and contracts among others. In this report, the analysts have analyzed the potential of Global market and provide statistics and information on market sizes, shares, and trends.

