Global Antimicrobial Additives Market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Antimicrobial additives are chemical ingredients that prevent algal, bacterial, and fungal growth in materials exposed to high levels of unsanitary conditions, ultraviolet radiations, and moisture. These additives are primarily used in products such as plastics, papers, paints & coatings, textiles, inks, rubber, and fabric care to improve hygiene standards and durability of products.

Antimicrobial additives are widely used in the food and beverage industry but the excessive usage of antimicrobial in many applications leads to the phenomenon of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Thus, the regulatory environment in many developed and developing economies challenge the growth of the global Antimicrobial Additives Market. Inorganic antimicrobial additives accounted for a major share of the global antimicrobial additives industry in 2018 and are expected to increase in the near future.

Food and healthcare represent the key application sectors for the uptake of antimicrobial additives, due to which they are widely used in the food and beverage industry in packaging of various food items.

Some of the major players of this market are:

AkzoNobel N.V., A. Schulman Inc., BASF SE, BioCote Ltd., Bayer AG, Clariant Chemicals India Ltd., King Plastic Corporation, Microban International, Nanobiomatters, Sanitized AG, SteriTouch Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company.

Based on its types the Global Antimicrobial Additives Market is segmented into:

Organic antimicrobial additives, Triclosan, Oxybisphenox Arsine (OBPA), 4,5-Dichloro-2-(N-OCTYL)-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (DCOIT)

The Oxybisphenox Arsine (OBPA) stood as the fastest-growing market for antimicrobial additives in 2018 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period.

Inorganic antimicrobial additives, Zinc, Copper, Silver

Antimicrobial Additives Market report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the antimicrobial additives industry. It also provides a detailed overview of the market by different regions across the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume, and value, as well as price data.

