Gigantic Growth: Digital Twin Technology Market 2028| Key Players: General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, PTC, Siemens, SAP, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Bosch Software Innovations

The global Digital Twin Technology Market Size will reach +12 billion US$ in 2028, from +1 billion US$ in 2020, with a CAGR of +30% during the forecast period.

Digital twin refers to a digital replica of physical assets, processes, people, places, systems and devices that can be used for various purposes. The digital representation provides both the elements and the dynamics of how an Internet of things device operates and lives throughout its life cycle.

Digital Twin Technology helps produce a replica of the physical assets of a product or service in an industry. It is a clone of the physical product just in digital form. More likely, a virtual model of the physical process, this technology helps in analyzing the data, lends a platform to check the functioning beforehand so as to develop a solution for any potential problems.

NASA was the first to give birth to digital twin technology.

Digital Twin Technology Market Top Leading Vendors :-

General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, PTC, Siemens, SAP, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Bosch Software Innovations

On the basis of Product :-

On-premises, Cloud-based

On the basis of the end users/applications :-

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive, Power Generation

This report focuses on the global Digital Twin Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Twin Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The report explores and investigates the global Digital Twin Technology market in a certain way by demonstrating the key parts of the market that are relied on the time frame. The major development drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the market are analyzed at length. In addition to this, the report presents an intensive quantitative information relating to the market’s future.

