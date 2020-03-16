Get an Eyeful of the Porsche Frankenstein Monster!

If ever there was a reason to veer off the beaten track with your Porsche, there is more reason to do so now. Simply, because Gembella, the German brand has come out with a high-energy spilling 4-wheel drive that looks even more menacing in design. What a volte-face for Porsche to turn the world’s most favorite sports car into a mean machine four wheel drive.

Christened the Avalanche 4×4, the four-wheel drive is a turbo charged high-flying take from the new version of Porsche 911. Gembella’s body work has given wings to its imagination with some randy contours, a high rise body and a projected rear spoiler. The gigantic rear off-road tires are very rousing that pack a mean punch. The high-caliber specifications are still to become visual, but Gembella has turned the Avalanche from its very sporty and vintage 997 Porsche 911 which emits 500 kW and 925Nm of raw power from the Porsche’s six cylinder turbo-charged engine.

Gembella says that it will begin production by the end of the year in an exclusive brief cameo and which by the looks of it will be sporting a hefty price tag.

What’s casting some more glances in the direction of Gembella is that Gembella is not the only brand turning the 911 into a dirt-track avenger.

The German car has given its brand a rocking image with its rodeo concept. The cowboy peppered theme Franken Porsche blend rally car hits the trails with its adventure spawning car that has a space for extra baggage and a bull-bar with some menacing off-road rally lights. Its accessories are in line with the off-road style with a thickset brush guard in the front and a rear-mounted shovel making it look every inch an off-roader