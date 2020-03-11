Former Rolls-Royce director to join 42 Technology board

Dr Chris Floyd, has been appointed as a non – executive director at 42 Technology, he was earlier business development director at Rolls-Royce plc.

He carries vast experience in international business development and strategic management and will now play an important advisory role as the company moves into new phase of growth and development.

Dr Jon Spartley, who is the managing director of 42 Technology said that the company is very fortunate to have Floyd on board, who carries exceptional business acumen, amazing track record of success in his career.

Floyd, in his capacity has worked as client, consultant and has been on board of several companies. Floyd has also in-depth knowledge of industrial and FMCG markets.

Before moving in to his current position, he spent almost 13 years at Rolls Royce, where he was responsible for the strategy and development of non-aerospace businesses and 11 years in management consultancy at Arthur D Little where is was advising on innovation and growth strategies.

He stepped back from the corporate life in 2012. In addition to his role at 42 Technology, Floyd is also a non-executive director with British Engines Group which is a family owned £200 million turnover engineering components company and also with CompAp AS, a Czechoslovakia based electronics control company.