Forecast on Global Patient Engagement Market With key Trends and Strategies of Major Operating Players (Athenahealth Inc., IBM Corporation, Orion Health Ltd., GetWellNetwork Inc) – 2028

Global Patient Engagement Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +25% by the year 2028.

The report titled “Global Patient Engagement Market” market has been recently added to the database of Report Consultant. The firm has precisely crafted the report based on real-time facts and figures, therefore, establishing an in-depth synopsis of the competitive landscape of the global market, and helping stakeholders understand the primary threats and prospects of investing in it. An all-inclusive analytical review has been done to create a standardized founding to understand the primary threats and prospects that vendors in the market are expected to deal with.

The Patient Engagement Market is growing so rapidly due to the engagement of a large number of multinational and regional companies in patient engagement. Patient Engagement solution enables the patient to connect with healthcare organizations through an online portal. It not only engages the patient to the organization it also keeps eyes on patient satisfaction. Henceforth gain popularity. Technology helps in improving service and provides safety.

Global Patient Engagement Market is segmented by components, applications, end-users, regions, Delivery Mode

Key Regions:

The geographical distribution of the products and their estimated demand is also discussed taking into consideration the major countries such as North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and India. Form the report it has been concluded that North America is dominating the market.

Components:

Patient Engagement Market is segmented by components as Hardware, Software, and Services. The software also segmented into standalone solutions and integrated solutions.

Delivery Mode:

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Applications:

Health Management

Financial Health Management

Home Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

By End-User:

Providers

Players

Individual Users

Others

Operating Players:

Athenahealth Inc.

Orion Health Ltd.

GetWellNetwork Inc.

Phytel, Inc., Medecision Inc.

Axial Exchange Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Current Trends:

Most companies are offering exclusive and innovative software and technology-based solutions, which are focused on boosting patient engagement. By offering such solutions, players working in the global patient engagement market could gain a competitive advantage over others.

A time frame of 2023 has been taken into consideration, to determine the key segregated view of the statistics involved. The changing dynamics of the market over a period of time are most likely to affect the company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information.

