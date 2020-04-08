Food Traceability Technology Market Potential Effect on Industries | Leading Key Players: Honeywell International, Inc, Cognex Corporation, C.H. Robinson Inc.

Food traceability (tracking technologies) includes the capacity to distinguish and approve different phases of the natural way of life from creation to appropriation. It includes perceiving the inception of sustenance and its goal from where it is relied upon to be dispersed to various end clients. This framework is basic for sustenance examinations and is vital in worldwide nourishment exchange as multi-fixing nourishment incorporates materials from assortment of natural pecking order and nations.

The research report provides important information and statistics about the global Food Traceability Technology market. The Food Traceability Technology Industry forecast report predicts that the market will register a +9% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Major Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc

Cognex Corporation

H. Robinson Inc.

Zebra Technologies

Motorola Solutions Inc.

MASS Group Inc.

IBM Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Market Research Inc recently adds report on Food Traceability Technology Market, 2019-2025 which has done an exhaustive study on the present market scenario of the global Food Traceability Technology with a special focus on the Global market of this industry. The report summarizes key statistics of the Food Traceability Technology and the overall status of the Food Traceability Technology manufacturers. The report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

For Product Type segment,

Radio Frequency Identification/Real Time Location System (RFID/RTLS)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Barcodes

Infrared

Biometrics

For end use/application segment,

Culinary Food Product

Ready-to-eat Food Products

Meat & sea Food Products

Dairy Products

The report also creates a clear picture of the various factors that will drive the Global Food Traceability Technology Market in the years to come. In order to help companies, spot potential threats and to give them a clear picture of the opportunities that exist in the Food Traceability Technology Segment, the report offers a SWOT analysis of the global market.

Key highlights of the global Food Traceability Technology market for the forecast years 2019-2025:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2025

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Food Traceability Technology market during the next five years

Precise estimation of the global Food Traceability Technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Food Traceability Technology industry across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

Comprehensive details on the factors that will challenge the growth of Food Traceability Technology companies

Table of Content

Global Food Traceability Technology Market Overview Manufacturers Profiles Global Food Traceability Technology Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) Global Food Traceability Technology Market Analysis by Regions Global Market Segment by Type Global Food Traceability Technology Market Segment by Application Food Traceability Technology Market Forecast (2019-2024) Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers Appendix

