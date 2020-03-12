Fleet Management System Market 2020-2025 to Grow at a CAGR of +20.3% Including Omnitracs, Trimble, Fleetmatics, Alphabet, Telenav, Arvento, Teletrac, EMKAY, Gurtam, ARI, FleetCor, Navman Wireless

Fleet Management System can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management. Fleet Management is a function which allows companies which rely on transportation in business to remove or minimize the risks associated with vehicle investment, improving efficiency, productivity and reducing their overall transportation and staff costs, providing 100% compliance with government legislation (duty of care) and many more.

The global fleet management systems market which projected a CAGR of approximately +20.3% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players:

Omnitracs, Trimble, Fleetmatics, Alphabet, Telenav, Arvento, Teletrac, EMKAY, Gurtam, ARI, FleetCor, Navman Wireless, TomTom, I.D. Systems, AssetWorks, BSM Wireless, E6GPS, Mike Albert, Microlise, Etrans, Wiesless Matrix, Scania Fleet, Transcore, Transics, Blue Tree, Fleetboard, Inosat, Tracker SA, Zonar, Dynafleet.

Geographically the Global Fleet Management Systems Market is divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Latin America (MEA). The Asia Pacific has been playing a significant role in expanding the accessibility of the product in developing countries like India and China. Lack of complete resource availability that is required for undertaking intensive research is considered outlining the most common boundaries of needful parts.

Fleet Management Systems Market Segmentation by Type

Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management

Vehicle Dispatch

Driver Scheduling

Asset Tracking

Condition Based Maintenance

Security and Safety Management

Other

Fleet Management Systems Market Segmentation by Application

Logistics and Transportation

Public Transportation

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Fleet Management Systems Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

