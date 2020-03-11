Facebook under fire yet again: Australia takes Facebook to task

Facebook yet again comes under stick for going on the wrong side of Australia’s privacy laws with damages reaching USD 529 billion. The Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal that rocked the nation a couple of years back has still not left US shores, it seems.

A suit filed to the Australian Federal Court on Monday has leveled charges on Facebook stating that Facebook acted against the privacy of some 311, 127 Australians while revealing their personal data to This is Your Digital Life App between March 2014 and May 2015. It further states that the makers of the app sold personal information to Cambridge Analytica which misused the data for political advertising purposes.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner affirms that Facebook hardly took any efforts to protect data of the individuals and went ahead with illegitimate disclosure, using the information for reasons abysmally different from those for which it was collected. Both trespass Australia’s Privacy Act 1988.

The Australian Information Commissioner Angelene Flak has to add in a Press Release that the construction of Facebook is such that users are in the dark regarding their data usage tactics in the platform.

It was further disclosed that the Facebook’s settings were at fault with they being erroneously enabled to disclose personal data and sensitive data to the utter chagrin of the users. It may be added that the users had not submitted the data to Facebook all by themselves but was taken albeit, when their friends downloaded the app, stealing the option to walk away from it.