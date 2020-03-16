Explore Why Next Generation Network Market Flourishing Worldwide With Profiling Key Players Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Network Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., M2 Telecommunication Group, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc

Next generation network (NGN) is a wide term used to depict design advancement and development in media transmission and access networking. Next generation networks are utilized to transmit a wide range of administrations and data including voice information/calls, sound information/calls and interactive media data, for example, recordings. A wide range of such information are typified in information parcel structure. Next generation network is a bundle based network that gives administrations like broadband, media transmission and is additionally ready to utilize QoS

Next Generation Network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly +7% over the next five years. Market Research Inc is one of the growing organizations whose proficiency is in making a far reaching analysis and reports an organization wishes to have. It offers the latest industry updates, industry patterns, and research implementations. At that point, it uses the reports they gather to design techniques and solutions for the organization. In addition to the fact that it is accessible in the realm of business, however, it likewise works over several industry divisions.

Scope of the Report:

The Next Generation Network market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.

The key players covered in this study:

Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Network Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., M2 Telecommunication Group, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc., Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd., and Telstra Corporation Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Internet video

IPTV & video on demand

File sharing and web data

Gaming

Market segment by End-User, split into

Telecom Service Provider

Internet Service Provider

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Table of Contents:

Global Next Generation Network Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

