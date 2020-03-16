Explore Why Next Generation Network Market Flourishing Worldwide With Profiling Key Players Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Network Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., M2 Telecommunication Group, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc

Next generation network (NGN) is a wide term used to depict design advancement and development in media transmission and access networking. Next generation networks are utilized to transmit a wide range of administrations and data including voice information/calls, sound information/calls and interactive media data, for example, recordings. A wide range of such information are typified in information parcel structure. Next generation network is a bundle based network that gives administrations like broadband, media transmission and is additionally ready to utilize QoS
Next Generation Network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly +7% over the next five years. Market Research Inc is one of the growing organizations whose proficiency is in making a far reaching analysis and reports an organization wishes to have. It offers the latest industry updates, industry patterns, and research implementations. At that point, it uses the reports they gather to design techniques and solutions for the organization. In addition to the fact that it is accessible in the realm of business, however, it likewise works over several industry divisions.
Scope of the Report:
The Next Generation Network market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.
The key players covered in this study:
Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Network Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., M2 Telecommunication Group, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc., Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd., and Telstra Corporation Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- Internet video
- IPTV & video on demand
- File sharing and web data
- Gaming
Market segment by End-User, split into
- Telecom Service Provider
- Internet Service Provider
- Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Table of Contents:
- Global Next Generation Network Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
