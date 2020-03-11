Experts reveal vehicle repairing would become more expensive

Experts claim that car owners could momentarily find it more expensive or virtually impossible than before to mend their cars as the effect of coronavirus continues to affect the industry. Chris Daglis, the Australian automotive advisor pointed out that the closure of vehicle manufacturing units in China had already stopped the supply and while the diminishing price of the Australian dollar would now see a rise in costs.

He also said that the insurance industry would suffer a hit as half of the 1.5 million claims made yearly in Australia need new parts to get their vehicles back on the road. As six months ago, General Motors’s workers were on strike in the US which has still resulted in a delay for few new parts, which has now increased worries over the present cessation in China. Increasing the accessibility and practice of quality Recycled Original Equipment (ROE) parts that could be a possibility of solution to the impending crisis.

Mr. Daglis strained on the need for carefulness to avoid the unaware sale and installation of spare parts that have been recollected due to defective manufacture. Honda claimed that the postponement of its new car delivery was due to the problem in procuring Chinese made components.