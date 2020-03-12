Establishing renewable energy plants to be cheaper than coal plants in all major markets around the world

Highlight:-

During a period in which climate change has become the talk of the town and active efforts are being taken to reduce the carbon footprint from the planet, this comes as a piece of good news for all the citizens across the planet as according to the recently conducted analysis building new wind and solar plants would soon be cheaper and more affordable for all markets across the globe, this would make setting up new wind and solar plants cheaper than running the existing coal-fired power station.

While not all the countries as fast towards the climate change than a few other, a climate change finance think-tank found building a renewable source of energy was cheaper than building new coal plants on all mega markets, including the Australian market. It is also estimated that electricity would cost less when produced from renewable sources than by the coal plant before the year 2030.

Australia experts half of its thermal coal to Japan and Japan has found out the fact that wind power will cost less than new coal plants and is also forecasted to be cheaper than existing coal by 2028. While solar power is expected to be cheaper than a new coal plant by 2023 and existing coal by 2026. The story of China and South Korea is no different, both of these countries take 15% of Australia’s thermal coal, in China wind energy is already cheaper than any coal power and South Korea is on track to achieve the same in the next two year.

Although it does not mean that coal power would be pushed out of the market in this decade, instead it means few governments are actively trying to regulate coal production and coal power by presenting new laws and programs. In Australia two-third of their energy needs are met by coal power plants and the number is expected to fall down below 50%, as due to the new federal policy renewable energy is expected to meet 50% of electricity needs by 2030.