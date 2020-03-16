Epic Games takes over Cubic Motion

Epic Games has taken over Cubic Motion, which is a benefactor of automated performance-driven facial animation technology that recognizes the face of its users for the real time experience to advance various technologies like video games, film, broadcast, and in depth experiences of modern technology such as virtual reality.

Cubic Motion has assisted Epic on its expedition to create graphically realistic virtual humans, which look alike and behave like real people. Cubic Motion has always aimed to seize the facial animation, which is one of the toughest things to perform for artists to get right. Epic which is flooded with money now, all thanks to the success of Fortnite and Unreal Engine has not yet revealed the procurement price that it got by the takeover.

Epic Games have already captured 3Lateral, which is another company exploring the areas of digital human technology, last year. Epic and 3Lateral have functioned together on former groundbreaking Unreal Engine-based alliances, counting the animated short film like “A Boy and His Kite”; and has also done real-time performance incarceration and movie-making in “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice”; and the photorealistic, real-time “Siren” and “Digital Andy Serkis” demonstrations. For that matter Cubic Motion has also worked on those projects.

The CEO of Cubic Motion Gareth Edwards has stated that the company looks forward to the next episode of creating digital humans with Epic, as the aim is to push the boundaries of digital human technology, to bring ever more realism and involvement to all forms of visual entertainment.