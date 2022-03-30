Earthquake in Mexico: Today March 30 | See the latest seismic activity here NMR | TDEX | Answers

On Mexico Many teleuric movements have been recorded, so it is called the “Pacific Ring of Fire” because it is located in one of the largest active seismic zones in the world. In many cases tremors are not generally felt by people and their intensity is strong unlike others.

The National Seismological Service is the agency responsible for the continuous recording of all the Telluric movements that occur every day in the country. Likewise, it shares a report that is publicly accessible and accessible to view seismic activity, exact timing and magnitude of earthquakes in all states.

It is worth noting that there are tectonic faults that can cause very strong earthquakes across the country, but major epicenters have been reported in some states: Colima, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas. Here is a report of the recent tremors in Mexico.

Today is the last earthquake in Mexico on March 30, 2022

Why is Mexico an earthquake zone?

Mexico is a seismic country due to the connection between North American, Cocos, Pacific, Riviera and Caribbean plates. It separates the North American plate and the Pacific plate, but there is friction with the Caribbean plate. In addition, it collides with the Riviera and the Cocos, causing movements. Similarly, there are local faults in less dangerous conditions that vary in severity.

When is an earthquake warning issued?

Mexican Seismic Alert System issues 2 types of alerts. The first was a reduction in the estimates made by prevention and earthquake. In the event of moderate effects, a preventive warning is issued and if they are strong, one for the general public. The latter, with loudspeakers placed to warn citizens, are used only when the magnitude of the tremor is close to 6 degrees.

What are the seismic zones in Mexico?

To understand this area, we need to clarify that Mexico is divided into three parts: seismic, penile, and asymptomatic. The first of these included the states of Mexico, Golima, Mykonos, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, southern Veracruz, Chiapas, Jalisco, Puebla and Mexico City, which are part of the southern and southwestern seismic zones.

What are Penile-Vibration and A-Seismic Zones in Mexico?

Penile regions, meanwhile, include the Sierra Matre Occidental, Sonora, Sinaloa, the Nairit Plains, and the cross-sectional area from the south of Durango to the center of Veracruz. It should also be noted that the country’s Azimic Zones are located in the northern and northeastern part of Mexico and almost the entire Baja California Peninsula and Yucatan Peninsula.