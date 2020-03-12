Digital Fashion Market to withness Growth with a CAGR of +12% by Top Players- ZARA, Levis, adidas, Kering, Adidas, Ross Stores, Richemont, H&M Group, Hermès, TJX Companies, LVMH

Global Digital Fashion Market is is expected to reach USD +991 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of +12% during the forecast period.

Digital fashion is the interplay between digital technology and couture. Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) have been deeply integrated both into the fashion industry as well as within the experience of clients and prospects. Such interplay has happened at three main levels.

• ICTs are used to design and produce fashion products, while also the industry organization leverages onto digital technologies

• ICTs impact marketing, distribution and sales

• ICTs are extensively used in communication activities with all relevant stakeholders, and contribute to co-create the fashion world

Digital Fashion market provides brief information on suppliers operating in various regions.

Top Companies of Digital Fashion Market :

ZARA, Levis, adidas, Kering, Adidas, Ross Stores, Richemont, H&M Group, Hermès, TJX Companies, LVMH, Nike, Inditex, LVMH, Prada, Nordstorm, Burberry, Capri Holdingd, Kering, Kering, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Hugo Boss, Luxottica Group SpA and Ted Baker.

Regional Segment Analysis

• North America,

• Europe,

• China,

• Japan,

• Southeast Asia,

• India

The purpose of this report is to enable readers to focus on the Digital Fashion market based on product specifications, existing competitive landscape and profitable market revenue. This report predicts the state of the digital conversion strategy consulting market in 2025 based on in-depth studies of all the key factors that represent the current scenarios in the market and are expected to impact demand in the forecast period.

The purpose of this marker report:

• Research and analysis on production capacity, consumption, production and forecast of Global Digital Fashion Market

• Focus on major manufacturers and production capacity research

• Focus on market competitors

• To clarify, describe the market by type, application, and region.

• Assess global and key regional markets with opportunities, risks, benefits and challenges

• Each sub-market survey on individual growth with contribution to industry

• To identify key players with operational strategies in the market

