Digital badges Market 2020-2028| Key Players: Leading Vendors – Credly, Accredible, Accreditrust, Badgecraft, Badgelist, Basno, Be Badges, Bestr

The global digital badges market size was USD 65 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 205 million by 2028, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +19% during the forecast period.

A digital badge is a validated indicator of accomplishment, skill, quality, or interest that can be earned in many learning environments. Open digital badging makes it easy for anyone to issue, earn, and display badges across the web—through an infrastructure that uses shared and open technical standards.

Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Top Companies of Digital Badges Market :

Credly (US), Accredible (US), Accreditrust (US), Badgecraft (Lithuania), Badgelist (US), Basno (US), Be Badges (Belgium), Bestr (Italy), Concentric Sky (US), Discendum (Finland), EbizON (India), Forall Systems (US), LearningTimes (US), Nocti Business Solutions (US), Portfolium (US), ProExam (US), and Youtopia (US).

Major Application of Digital Badges Market:

Military

Entertainment Games

Education

Furthermore, the study offers a detailed overview of the Digital Badges market in terms of the competitive scenario. A list of all the leading players operating in the Digital Badges market has been listed in the study, along with the key strategies that are being used by them to flourish and sustain in the market

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Digital Badges Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Digital Badges Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Digital Badges Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Digital Badges Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Digital Badges Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Digital Badges Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy -Digital Badges y Analysis

Chapter 10 Digital Badges Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Digital Badges Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

