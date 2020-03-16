Despite jump in revenue, Amazon Australia has no rise in profits

Last financial year, World’s largest online retail platform witnessed double rise in sales in country of Australia and yet not even a marginal rise in its profits. As per financial report which was filed with corporate regulator, the amount generated by sales in year 2019 was $562 million, which is almost double as compared with previous year’s $292 million.

Despite, rise of over 92.4 percent, Amazon Australia was incapable of raising any profits. It lost $4.7 million after tax, which had some improvement as compared with 2018’s $5.3 million. When it comes to previous three years, Amazon Australia has not made a single penny out of profits, while losing $9 million in year 2017.

Rise of almost $113 million in retail sales, in which subscription of Amazon Prime had a lion’s share as the revenue increased from $4.3 million and went up to $35.4 million. All other parties also saw an enormous growth in its revenues, the previous revenue was around $89 million as compared with today’s $247 million.

This also resulted in growth of number of employees, as it went up to 555, which raked the amount of wages to $50.5 million. Amazon Australia paid $2.5 million towards taxes, while $110 million towards marketing.

Amazon Australia now offers over 125 million products across the country and has brought in services like Amazon flex along with plans of bringing ‘Amazon Pharmacy’ as stated by Matt Furlong, the country manager of Amazon Australia. He also stated that varied products range has definitely impacted sales and hence the reason behind increased revenue.