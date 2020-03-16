Despite footballing action suspended worldwide, football in Australia continues to entertain

Highlight:-

Planning committee working around the possibility execute 60 matches in 3-4 weeks

W-league grand finale to be played behind closed doors

Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix to face isolation period

Despite the world fearing the spread of coronavirus, and all the major cities in the world coming to a halt, football continues to be played actively in Australia, after Indian Super League played its final a day before yesterday behind the closed doors, Australians expect to finish the tournament by playing the remaining of the league and W-league grand final behind closed doors.

Football Federation of Australia made an announcement, explaining that not a single fan would be allowed inside the stadium to watch the remaining men’s fixtures or be a part of the title-deciding final that is to be played between Melbourne City and Sydney FC. The association also claimed that the fixtures would be on a fast lane and the season can be reduced to three or four weeks, this would be a result of less gap between games played, the decision of how the finals would be executed is yet to be made.

The possibility of compressing the season is being discussed amongst the club owners, stakeholders and the venue officials to confirm if those 60 matches can be executed in the term of 3-4 weeks. The officials believe given the current situation, it is a better solution to play the matches behind closed doors instead of suspending it.

The league, however, faces additional difficulty as two of its team won’t be eligible to participate or perform in this league for a little over a week, due to country’s travel restrictions and isolation rules. Both the Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix’s officials claim although the situation is not very helpful, both the clubs are more than willing to manage and participate.