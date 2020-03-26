Depth Analysis on Erucamide Market with Prominent Players Haimen Hualong, PCC Chemax, Lutianhua, SCM Chemicals Inc, Astra Polymers, Belike Chemical Co

Erucamide is one of the most important nitrogen derivatives of erucic acid. Erucic acid is the main raw material used for erucamide production. It is extracted from non-animal raw materials and is known to be more thermally stable than oleamide. Erucic acid is extracted from rapeseed oil, which is more commonly used for the production. This is a long chain carboxylic acid amide. Generally produced by the reaction of purified erucic acid and ammonia at high temperature and high pressure. The resulting fatty acid is then purified to contain a high proportion of erucic acid.

Prominent Players of Erucamide Market:

Haimen Hualong

PCC Chemax

Lutianhua

SCM Chemicals Inc.

Astra Polymers

Belike Chemical Co

Erucamide Market to grow with a CAGR of +4% over the forecast period 2020 to 2028.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of application and regions.

Segmentation by Region:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Segmentation by Application:

Food Packaging

Paper and Textile Industry

Surfactants

Printing & Dying

