Demand and Opportunities for Biometrics as a Service Market tends to a tangential hike with a CAGR of +17% by 2025

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication (or realistic authentication) is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control. The Biometrics as a Service Market report provides a detailed perspective and is a professional overview of current state affairs.

The report titled ” Biometrics as a Service Market ” has been contrived by Report Consultant and has been added to their colossal store. The global biometrics as a service market is a niche market with the presence of very few vendors. The vendors in the market compete on the basis of price, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion. As the market is still in its development stage, smaller vendors developing innovative solutions have the chance of getting acquired by larger players in the market.

The leading vendors in the Biometrics as a Service Market are –

BioID, Fujitsu, ImageWare, IriTech

Other prominent vendors in the market include –

FingerCheck, Secur-eye, and MorphoTrust USA.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the Biometrics as a Service Market:-

– Americas

– APAC

– EMEA

During 2016, the Americas accounted for the largest Biometrics as a Service Market share of over 43%, followed by APAC and EMEA. Americas is expected to have the highest revenue inflow during the forecast period, with a CAGR of over 18%.

Security and storage concerns are major challenges to market growth. The level of vulnerability is high as Biometrics as a Service Market is a cloud-based solution and is managed by a third-party. The templates stored in the database can be easily compromised, which is a major concern for end-users.

End-user segmentation and analysis of the Biometrics as a Service Market

– Enterprises

– Government organizations

During 2016, enterprises accounted for the highest market share with over 90% of the market. A major share of the revenues came from the SME segment. There is low awareness among government users, which is leading to a low adoption rate.

