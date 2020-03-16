COVID-19: virtual health tech during outbreak

Virtual care ought to play an enormous half in reducing the risks of this coronavirus eruption. New Zealand has not however wide adopted virtual care throughout the country, aside from the national telehealth service that’s presently handling the majority of direct inquiries and responses to COVID-19.

NZHIT commends the amazing efforts of the Health line in handling the large number of calls and work related to COVID-19, together with the first care sector’s response, together with those general practices that square measure victimization the care Home model to support their patients, staff, and communities. These, and a tiny low variety of alternative MD practices, a square measure giving patients the choice to possess virtual consultations conducted on-line.

The current COVID-19 eruption highlights the requirement for this to run a high priority, not just for outbreaks of this nature however as a method to supply care services as vicinity of our daily lives, that is already happening in alternative components of the planet. Countries almost like New Zealand, like Australia and Canada, square measure adopting these at pace.

NZHIT’s members have a variety of digital solutions already in use, like Health point for access to web-based data and Vensa has solutions for mass text messages that square measure already in use and have ramped up the capability to help with this state of affairs. There square measure several others that give video-conferencing, telemonitoring and alternative services with the power to step in to help the health sector currently and within the future.