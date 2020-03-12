Corona reaches Australian Grand Prix as three F1 racers kept in isolation

There is almost no place untouched by corona, recent victim of this dreadful virus is none other than one of Australia’s most enjoyed event ‘The Australian Grand Prix’. Well, the news of it affecting Australian Grand Prix arrives as a shocker as three Formula one team members have been contracted with Covid 19 virus and have been kept in isolation. Two Haas and one McLaren team member was seen with fever symptoms and was immediately evaluated at the circuit’s isolation unit.

Reports of the tests conducted on these drivers are still awaited and if those reports turn out positive, they will bring the entire Grand Prix under threat. Reason behind this concern is the mixing of paddocks by those drivers, while carrying the corona virus along. Representative of 20 Grand Prix drivers named as The Grand Prix Driver’s Association is in touch with all of its drivers, in order to raise concerns to F1, FIA and the organizers of the race. Along with the safety of the drivers, the safety of over 80,000 people who are expected to attend first practice session is also the reason of concern.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation have also cancelled the autograph sessions, which leaves all the fans heart-broken as it will also result in no photographs or ‘Selfies’ with drivers in order to lower risks of potential infection, while on other hand the teams like Renault have pulled its drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon a minute before the press conference.

Few steps have been taken by F1’s governing body FIA as they have established a ‘crisis cell’, which will monitor the current situation after every two days. F1 management also issued a statement regarding their constant dialogue with the promoters, government and health authorities. The news of corona impacting Australian Grand Prix is surely to have potent effects on the next race in Bahrain, which is scheduled immediately after a week.