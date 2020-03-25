Cogent Report on Firewall as a Service Market 2020 with healthy CAGR +22%, top companies profiled like Barracuda Networks, Check Point Software Technologies

Firewall as a Service is a new type of a Next Generation Firewall. Firewall as a Service is a firewall delivered as a cloud-based service that allows customers to partially or fully move security inspection to a cloud infrastructure. Cyber-attacks have turned into a worldwide concern, the exponential ascent of digital robbery over the most recent couple of years has tormented the business all in all. Reception of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), advanced installments, and associated gadgets over the globe has prompted the ascent in the hacking of gadgets and information break, along these lines, bringing about the high appropriation of different firewall administrations.

The global Firewall as a Service market will grow steadily during the forecast period and post a heavy CAGR of +22% by 2025. This market research analysis identifies the incorporation of Firewall as a Service manufacturers as one of the primary growth factors for the Firewall as a Service market. Market Research Inc has announced an analytical data titled as Firewall as a Service Industry. Demanding trends have been analyzed on the basis of type, size, and applications. The global scope for the Firewall as a Service sector has been analyzed and predicted for the forecast period of the 2025 year.

Top Key Players included in this report:

Barracuda Networks (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Cato Networks (Israel),Cisco Systems (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), Juniper Networks (US), WatchGuard (US), and Zscaler (US), Palo Alto Networks (US).

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For product type segment,

Public, Private, and Hybrid cloud.

Market Segment by Applications,

BFSI, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, and others.

