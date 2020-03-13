CLIMATE CHANGE TAKING TOLL ON ELECTRICITY SUPPLY IN AUSTRALIA

HIGHLIGHTS:

Impacts of climate change on the electricity industries in Australia.

Problems occurring due to climate change on the electricity supply.

According to the Australian Energy Market Commission’s Reliability Panel, climate change is making it very hard to maintain a proper and reliable electricity supply and the usage of more battery systems can be the answer to it.

In the 2019 Annual Market Performance Review, the Australian Energy Market Commission’s Reliability Panel identified that the electricity market was not in a secure operating state and it has been increased as compared to the previous year.

The Australian Energy Market Commission’s Reliability Panel also noted that the electricity reliability standard was not breached during the year. Periods of load shedding had been experienced by both Victoria and South Australia. It was high-temperature and high-demand days which was proving the most challenging for the energy system in Australia.

The panel noted that climate change was a growing concern and can get worse in the future of the electricity supply in the country. The impact of weather events is also a growing concern when it comes to grid reliability.

Due to the increase in the weather events like prolonged extreme temperatures, bush fires and cyclones as a result of climate change, it leads to a concern for maintaining the secure operation of the power system. The climate change already casts uncertainty over the stability of the power system operating environment.

The Australian Energy Panel also said that the impact of climate change will bring tough demands on the current assets inside the energy system. Extreme weather can increase the risk of damage of the infrastructure.

However, the panel also stated that emerging technologies which includes battery storage could increase the opportunity to increase the electricity supply in the country.