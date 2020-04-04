Chip-less RFID Market will go beyond Imagination in forthcoming Period with Top Vendors like Alien Technology Corporation, Confidex Company LTD, IMPINJ INCORPORATION

Chipless RFID tags are RFID tags that do not require a microchip in the transponder. RFIDs offer longer range and capacity to be mechanized, not at all like standardized identifications that require a human administrator for cross examination. The primary test to their appropriation is the expense of RFIDs. The plan and creation of ASICs required for RFID are the real segment of their expense, so expelling ICs out and out can fundamentally diminish its expense. The significant difficulties in structuring chipless RFID is information encoding and transmission. The global Chip-less RFID Industry is expected a growing CAGR +30% between 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players included in this report:

Alien Technology Corporation

Confidex Company LTD

IMPINJ INCORPORATION

Honeywell?INTERMEC INC?

Thinfilm

Toppan Forms CO. LTD

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For product type segment,

SAW

TFTC

Market Segment by Applications,

Retail

Transport & logistics

Aviation

Healthcare

Other

Key Points

Global Economic Impact

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

