Bread waste recycling: Food industry takes a new approach on repurposing bread

In our day to day lives we waste hundred of tons of bread daily but now a team of researchers has found a better way to make use of the discarded bread.

Wine, cheese, yoghurt and bread all these food items owe their existence to the work of microorganisms like bacteria, yeast and mould which takes part in the fermentation process that is so essential to the flavor of these foods.

These microbes need a substrate to continuously feed on and according to researchers the tons of wasted bread we usually throw into landfills each year could provide the ideal feast.

A new study that was published in Frontiers in Microbiology describes the invention of microbe feed mixture what is also known as starter which contains 50% waste bread provided by leftovers from commercial sandwich production, when this is combined with enzymes and other supplements, the researchers discovered that this repurposed bread not only created a nutritious base for multiple different microbes but also cost three times less to make than regular substrates.

For the bakery industry, repurposing bread waste instead of sending it to the landfill will provide a new revenue and will also bring down the industry emission.

It is estimated that humans waste hundred tons of bread across the planet every day and bread is very much susceptible to waste because of the shelf life it carries with it and heavy losses incurred during the manufacturing process and also when preference is given to consumer’s needs for crustless bread and left over of the bread is thrown into garbage bin.

Once in the landfill, these wasted bread generate harmful gaseous emissions as they decompose.