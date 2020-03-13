Better Meat Co. to raise $9.8 million for latest venture

West Sacramento nourishment innovation organization- The Better Meat Co. is hoping to bring about $10 million up in a value round of financing.

The Better Meat Co. sells plant-based nourishment mixes that can be added to ground meats to reduce expenses, include sustenance and produce meat items all the more economically.

The new cash will be utilized for working capital, to fabricate stock and grow staff, said CEO Paul Shapiro in a meeting with the Business Journal.

The organization’s mix for chicken is at present being sold in excess of 7,000 stores across the nation, Shapiro said. It’s being utilized in three new items from Salisbury, Maryland-based nourishment organization Perdue.

Shapiro said Perdue is wanting to center half of its advertising spending this year on mixed items.

The Better Meat Co’s. vegetable mix is the “In addition to” in Purdue’s Chicken Plus plans, Shapiro said.

Up until now, Better Meat Co. has items that can be mixed with hamburger, pork and chicken, yet it is as yet taking a shot at different things, including conceivably fish, he said.

The plan of Better Meat Co’s. chicken mix incorporates wheat protein, chickpeas and cauliflower. The pieces have an aftertaste like the all-chicken item, yet they have less fat and offer a serving of vegetables. Perdue is promoting its Chicken Plus items as an approach to get children to eat vegetables.