Back pain is fundamentally caused because of strong strains, stressed tendons, and solid fits in any locale of the back. Constant illnesses, for example, herniated plates, joint inflammation, and osteoporosis can prompt back pain. Contingent upon the seriousness of the manifestations, back pain can be ordered into intense and interminable back pain. Intense pain is most basic sort of back pain, which can be treated by medicine.

Back Pain Therapy market size is expected to reach at a CAGR exceeding +5% from 2019 to 2025.

Key Players in this Back Pain Therapy Market are:–

Celebrex, H.J. Harkins Company, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Cipla Ltd., Apotex Inc., Jubilant Generics Ltd, Purdue Pharma L.P., Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Scope of the Report:

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Back Pain Therapy market

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Analgesic

Muscle relaxants

Opioids

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

Hospitals

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

