Australia’s $80 billion Future Submarine program derailed?

According to a report that asks the Government of Australia to scrap its Future Submarine program and look for nuclear way as a replacement. Last time this program was in news for being running nine months late and for the accountability of $396 million.

Recently study sponsored and monitored by Entrepreneur Gary Johnston stated that the project of creating 12 new submarines by French company called ‘Naval Group’ is under threat of failing. Following the report also said that Australian government should immediately opt for another options, which can be evolved versions of current Collins fleet, followed by acquiring of nuclear-powered boats.

Gary Johnston further said that the Government’s own advisory body, that has three American Admirals on board has also recommended the same. Another option as per the report proposes that the Swedish company Saab Kockums, which has designed the navy’s Collins class submarine would be asked to come up with an updated design for the new submarine fleet. In the year 2022-23, both the competitors Naval Group and Saab Kockums will present their preliminary designs for manufacturing the first batch of three submarines, where the factors like cost, capability, local content and delivery time will be taken into consideration. The aim should be in order to acquire nuclear submarines as the threat lies in form of Chinese military as it keeps on increasing it hold in South China Sea.

While Government of Australia has thrashed the report, as The Defence Minister, Linda Reynolds stated that the project is very much on track and the construction shall commence from 2023. She further stated that the government rejects any suggestion related to undertaking nuclear-based submarines, as it will continue will attack class submarines.