Australian tourism, education and agriculture to get $17 Billion Boost Amidst Coronavirus Demand Slump:

Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a $17 billion economic stimulus package

The stimulus package would be equivalent of 0.9% of the country’s GDP

Canberra: Certain regions such as Commonwealth National Parks and the Great Barrier Reef, that rely heavily on tourism and other such businesses that have been severely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 will soon receive a $1 billion package on a priority basis from the government and they will also be helped in finding alternate supply chains or export markets.

The Prime Minister further added that the stimulus package will provide a waiver of fees and charges at tourism-based businesses. The National Bushfire Recovery Agency has also hinted towards using some of its own funds to contain the effects of COVID-19.

The total Economic Stimulus package is expected to be $17 billion. Out of which $11 billion are to be made available to the affected businesses and households by June 2020. A statement by the government claims, “The ATO will set up a temporary shopfront in Cairns within the next few weeks with dedicated staff specializing in assisting small business.”

6.5 million Australians, who are considered a lower income group, will get from the government a one time $750 payment which will be completely tax free. The payment will be disbursed by 31st march and the total cost to the government will be around $4.76 billion. Australian Taxation Office will also distribute a payment of $25,000 each to pay of salaries and other expenses during this low demand period. Around 6,90,000 small and medium businesses are expected to benefit from this initiative.