Australian Potash initiates offtake agreement for Lake Wells sulphate of potash project

Australian Potash, an Aspiring producer has contracted its first obligatory term sheet with chemicals firm Redox Pty Ltd for the stream of 20,000 tonnes per annum of premium K-Brite sulphate of potash from its leading Lake Wells project in WA’s eastern goldfields area.

The 10 year of take or pay term sheet will give Redox exclusive sales and distribution rights for K-Brite across Australia and New Zealand.

The Price will be created on overall price levels of the given market minus the traditional net back costs as well as a flow through shipping, storage and handling costs and marketing charges.

The agreement indicates the Australian Potash’s initial step to offtake program in which a large proportion of the planned 150,000tpa output from Lake Wells protected in to offtake contracts.

Matt Shackleton, the Managing director established the partnership with a long-established Australian company.

From the Sydney base, Redox has built broad trade relationships and a widespread global distribution network that will help to deliver the initial step in larger offtake program.

The developing Australian sulphate of potash sector is securing credibility on the international step and it is fair to watch rigorous approach to the technical and commercial aspects being known.