Australian Nova Systems wins the Norway Armed Forces Contract

Highlights

This is a crucial contract for Nova Systems

It is a contract worth 25.9 million dollars

Nova Systems, after signing the 25.9 million Norway defence contract to support the program for NH90 maritime helicopter has gone one step ahead in its global expansion plan. As it is expanding operations at a fast pace in Norway. The NH90 is a multi-role military helicopter comprising of a medium-sized twin engine, which was developed in response to the requirements of NATO for a multi capability helicopter. The Norwegian Armed Forces have operated the NH90 from their coastguard ships during surveillance, search and rescue operations for many years. A new variant of the NH90 Naval Frigate Helicopter will be introduced to help its patrolling tasks and protection of Norwegian territorial waters from any type of threats. In addition, it will also enhance anti-submarine warfare capacity to support NATO operations.

Nova Systems will be providing all necessary support to the RNoAF and Royal Norwegian Navy personnel at the Haakonsvern Naval Base. Nova will provide a team of experts such as the engineers, operators and software specialists for this purpose. This is a moment of a sharp rise for Nova in the defence market.

Nova Systems is a service company which has its headquarters in Adelaide, South Australia. It provides management and engineering expertise to governments and industries globally. Nova initially opened its office in the United Kingdom during 2012 prior to its first job for Norway. This recent contract has strengthened the Norway Nova relationship for a bright future. Nova Systems is committed to a cause as it plans for a global growth in the defence sector.