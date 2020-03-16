Australia Mulling Over Step-Up Strategy

Australia and The USA had a meeting on the lines of including the indo-pacific region to Australia’s step-up policy. After that, Australia is thinking and working on blueprints of the Step-up policy. They are considering various ways to narrow down the inclusions of the policy based on the existing de-facto.

The departmental reviews regarding defense strategy and capabilities, a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute by Michael Shoebridge, states ‘the strategic assessment has to be that China’s power and military reach have grown faster than expected, including its ability to reach into and operate in Australia’s near region’. From a counter-strategy perspective, the south pacific is the central part of interest for Australia.

The department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is peeking into a ‘new international development policy’ to support ‘security, stability, prosperity, and resilience in the Indo-pacific region.

Following factors are studied for the step-up

Relationship between Australia and Pacific Island Nations

Increasing trade with the Pacific Islands

Women Human rights in the Pacific region

Strengthening Australia’s relationship

Australia’s ‘our partnerships with the Pacific to a new level’ has grown since November 2017, according to Tess Newton Cain, a pacific analyst. She further shares that the main focus should be on the Canberra issue that separates it from academics, aid groups, and NGOs.

Climate change also plays a big role in the successful implementation of Step-up. Australian diplomats often view pacific island nations as the little part of the bigger game, stated in ASPI. The overall picture is Australia to take a look back at the past and take careful steps for a win-win situation.